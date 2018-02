Feb 21 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* ACADIA HEALTHCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE OF $724.5 MILLION, EPS OF $0.80 AND ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.61

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.1 PERCENT TO $724.5 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6.6 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 TO $0.49

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.42 TO $2.48

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.04 BILLION TO $3.08 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $710.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.49, REVENUE VIEW $3.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: