Aug 8 (Reuters) - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 sales $30.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.55

* ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects that full-year NUPLAZID net sales for 2017 will be between $105 million and $115 million​

* ACADIA Pharmaceuticals - ‍at June 30, 2017, co's cash, cash equivalents, investment securities totaled $417.3 million, versus $529.0 million at December 31, 2016​