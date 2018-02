Feb 21 (Reuters) - Acadia Realty Trust:

* ACADIA REALTY TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.29 TO $1.34

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.37

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.45

