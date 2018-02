BRIEF-Acasta Announces Term Sheet With Martello To Sell Stellwagen

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc:

* ACASTA ANNOUNCES TERM SHEET WITH MARTELLO TO SELL STELLWAGEN AND AMENDMENT TO ITS US$150 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* ACASTA- ‍INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WILL OVERSEE POTENTIAL SALE OF STELLWAGEN AND CONSIDER OTHER ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE VALUE FOR COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS​

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES - TO SELL STELLWAGEN TO AFFILIATE OF MARTELLO IN EXCHANGE FOR CANCELLATION OF 26 MILLION SHARES OF ACASTA OWNED BY MARTELLO AND OTHERS ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )