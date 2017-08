June 12 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* Acceleron announces top-line results from dart phase 2 study of dalantercept in advanced renal cell carcinoma

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - dart phase 2 study of dalantercept plus axitinib did not achieve its primary endpoint in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)