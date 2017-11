Nov 14 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Acceleron announces preclinical results in pulmonary arterial hypertension at the American Heart Association 2017 Scientific Sessions

* Acceleron Pharma - ‍ Preclinical results show potential first-in-class disease-modifying properties of sotatercept in pulmonary arterial hypertension​

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - ‍Expects to initiate a phase 2 trial in 1H 2018​