FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acceleron Pharma says entered into an agreement with Celgene Corp
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 中午11点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Acceleron Pharma says entered into an agreement with Celgene Corp

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Acceleron Pharma - on September 18, 2017, co and Celgene Corporation entered into an amended and restated collaboration, license and option agreement

* Acceleron Pharma -amends, restates their existing collaboration, license, option agreement, dated as of Feb. 20, 2008 and amended as of August 2, 2011

* Acceleron Pharma-under amended agreement, celgene granted company worldwide rights to develop and commercialize sotatercept

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - ‍all costs related to co’s development and commercialization of sotatercept in pulmonary hypertension will be funded solely by co

* Acceleron Pharma-Celgene agreed not to develop or commercialize in field of pulmonary hypertension any compound developed under amended agreement

* Acceleron- ‍under amended agreement, Celgene will provide to co certain quantities of Celgene’s existing clinical supply of sotatercept at no cost to co

* Acceleron Pharma-co agreed not to develop or commercialize any compound developed under amended agreement in any field outside of pulmonary hypertension

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - company has right to license, transfer or sell its rights to develop and commercialize sotatercept in pulmonary hypertension

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - agreement between parties pertaining to phase 3 Therapeutic candidate Luspatercept was not amended Source text: (bit.ly/2jGvBKn) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below