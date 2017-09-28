BRIEF-Accenture reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc
* Accenture reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 GAAP earnings per share $6.36 to $6.60
* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 5 to 8 percent
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $9.1 billion to $9.35 billion
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue up 2 percent
* Accenture Plc - increases semi-annual cash dividend 10 pct, to $1.33 per share
* Accenture Plc says gross margin for Q4 was 31.5 percent, compared with 31.3 percent for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Accenture Plc qtrly consulting net revenues were $4.93 billion, an increase of 7 percent in both U.S. Dollars and local currency
* Accenture Plc qtrly outsourcing net revenues were $4.22 billion, an increase of 9 percent in U.S. Dollars and 8 percent in local currency
* Accenture Plc - accenture expects operating margin for full fiscal year 2018 to be in range of 14.9 percent to 15.1 percent
* Accenture Plc - new bookings are $10.1 billion for Q4 and $37.4 billion for full year
* Accenture Plc - for fiscal 2018, company expects operating cash flow to be in range of $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion
* Accenture - for Q1 2018 co assumes a positive 2 percent foreign-exchange impact compared with Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Accenture Plc - full 2018 fiscal year assumes foreign-exchange impact on results in U.S. Dollars will be positive 3 percent compared with fiscal 2017
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $37.26 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $9.13 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Accenture plc - board of directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $1.33 per share
* Accenture Plc - qtrly revenues $9.64 billion versus $8.97 bln
* Q4 revenue view $9.01 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Accenture Plc qtrly revenues before reimbursements (net revenues) $9.15 billion versus $$8.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: