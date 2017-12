Dec 20 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* ACCENTURE WINS A PRIME POSITION ON USDA SHARED SERVICES BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* ACCENTURE - U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAS AWARDED UNIT PRIME POSITION ON SHARED SERVICES LINES OF BUSINESS SOLUTIONS BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* ACCENTURE SAYS UNIT IS ONE OF NINE FIRMS ELIGIBLE TO COMPETE FOR WORK UNDER FIVE-YEAR BPA, WHICH HAS TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF $500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)