Jan 30 (Reuters) - Access National Corp:

* ACCESS NATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $11.52 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A DECREASE OF $0.12 FROM THE PRIOR PERIOD