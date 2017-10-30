FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp says Q3 earnings per share $0.28
2017年10月30日 / 中午11点36分 / 更新于 18 小时内

BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp says Q3 earnings per share $0.28

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp-

* Acco Brands Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 sales $532.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $529.7 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acco Brands Corp - ‍company now expects sales to increase 24%-26% and adjusted EPS of $1.13-$1.16 for FY17​

* Acco Brands Corp - ‍continues to expect 2017 free cash flow of approximately $150 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

