BRIEF-Acco Brands reports Q2 earnings per share $0.21

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ACCO Brands Corp

* Acco Brands Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 sales $490 million versus i/b/e/s view $497.2 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 6 percent

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 22 to 26 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acco brands corp - ‍on track for high end of annual adjusted eps guidance range​

* Acco brands-reiterates its expectations for 2017 revenue and adjusted free cash flow, expects to be at high end of adjusted eps range of $1.07-$1.10

* Acco brands corp - ‍reiterates its expectations for 2017 revenue and adjusted free cash flow​