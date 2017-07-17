FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
BRIEF-Accuray sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million
图片
2017年7月17日 / 晚上8点25分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Accuray sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc

* Accuray announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million

* Sees FY revenue about $382.8 million to $383.3 million

* Accuray Inc says ending backlog as of June 30 is expected to be approximately $453 million

* Accuray expects to finish fiscal year with approximately $108 million in cash, cash equivalents & investments

* Accuray Inc says gross product orders for Q4 are expected to be approximately $86 million

* Preliminary revenue and product order results for Q4 and fiscal year 2017 expected to be in line with guidance provided in april

* Q4 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

