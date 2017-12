BRIEF-Acerus Enters Into Loan Facility To Support Anticipated Product Launch And Sales And Marketing Initiatives

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* ACERUS ENTERS INTO LOAN FACILITY TO SUPPORT ANTICIPATED PRODUCT LAUNCH AND SALES AND MARKETING INITIATIVES

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍CREDIT FACILITY BEARS INTEREST AT A RATE EQUIVALENT TO BANK OF CANADA PRIME PLUS 11.05% AND MATURES ON DECEMBER 1, 2019​

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED TERM CREDIT FACILITY WITH QUANTIUS INC. FOR UP TO C$5 MILLION

* ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION - FUNDS WILL BE USED PRIMARILY TO SUPPORT SALES, MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS