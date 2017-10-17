BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals grants Eu Hwa Pte Ltd marketing right for NATESTO in Thailand, Malaysia/Brunei

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - signing of agreement granting eu hwa pte ltd exclusive right to market NATESTO in Thailand, Malaysia/Brunei, among others
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals -under agreement, co to receive non-refundable upfront fee, eligible to get milestone upon submission of some data to sea partner
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation - under terms of agreement co will oversee manufacturing of NATESTO and will receive a supply price for product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)