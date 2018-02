BRIEF-Aceto To Appeal U.S. Government Ruling Regarding Certain Lucid Pharma Contracts

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp:

* ACETO TO APPEAL U.S. GOVERNMENT RULING REGARDING CERTAIN LUCID PHARMA CONTRACTS

* ACETO CORP - ‍NOTIFIED BY U.S. GOVERNMENT THAT 11 GENERIC DRUG PRODUCTS IT ACQUIRED ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH FEDERAL TRADE AGREEMENT ACT

* ACETO-IF ‍SUPPLY CONTRACTS WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS ARE TERMINATED,CO DO NOT BELIEVE FINANCIAL IMPACT TO 2018 ADJUSTED EPS WILL BE MATERIAL ​

* ACETO - ‍GENERIC DRUG PRODUCTS ACQUIRED THROUGH ACETRIS HEALTH UNIT WITH AN ENTITY FORMERLY KNOWN AS LUCID PHARMA ‍NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH FEDERAL TAA​

* ACETO CORP - ‍U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS REQUESTED THAT ACETO SUPPLY NEW TAA-COMPLIANT SOURCES FOR REFERENCED PRODUCTS BY MARCH 9, 2018​

* ACETO CORP - ‍U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VA REQUESTED THAT ACETO SUPPLY NEW TAA-COMPLIANT DRUGS TO GOVERNMENT PURCHASERS UNDER CONTRACTS BY MARCH 26, 2018