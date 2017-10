Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sopharma Ad

* Achieve Life Sciences -‍ co entered into exclusive supply agreement with Sopharma AD for manufacture of Cytisine API and finished tablets​

* Achieve Life Sciences Inc - ‍exclusive license agreement provides supply of Cytisine to co for up to 20 years​

* Achieve Life Sciences Inc - ‍sopharma agrees to produce CGMP-grade Cytisine for achieve's use in development and commercialization of Cytisine​