BRIEF-ACI Worldwide Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.03
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点10分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-ACI Worldwide Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.03

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ACI Worldwide Inc

* ACI Worldwide, Inc reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.025 billion

* ACI Worldwide Inc - ‍raising lower end of 2017 revenue guidance​

* ACI Worldwide Inc - ‍​revenue in Q3 was $226 million, up 3% from the same quarter last year

* Q3 revenue view $219.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ACI Worldwide Inc - ‍FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $250 million to $255 million​

* ACI Worldwide Inc says ‍12-month backlog decreased $10 million to $833 million and 60-month backlog decreased $13 million to $4.1 billion during quarter​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
