BRIEF-ACI Worldwide Reports Qtrly ‍Shr $0.28​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ACI Worldwide Inc:

* ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $210 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* ‍2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS TARGETED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $300 MILLION TO $315 MILLION​

* ‍2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS TARGETED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $335 MILLION TO $350 MILLION​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 TO BE BETWEEN $1.03 BILLION AND $1.055 BILLION​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $255 MILLION TO $270 MILLION

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE UNDER ASC 605 TO BE BETWEEN $1.05 BILLION AND $1.075 BILLION​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $326.4 MILLION VERSUS $342.7 MILLION ​

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.28​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $322.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S