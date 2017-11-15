FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ackroo signs agreement to acquire assets of KESM Transaction Solutions and LoyalMark
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ackroo Inc

* Ackroo signs definitive agreement to acquire the assets of KESM Transaction Solutions Inc and LoyalMark LLC

* Ackroo Inc - ‍under terms of acquisition, Ackroo will acquire LoyalMark software and hardware platform and all related customer contracts​

* Ackroo Inc - ‍in consideration for acquisition, company will issue 35.8 million common shares and will complete two cash payments totaling $200,000 to KESM​

* Ackroo Inc - ‍Ackroo will acquire loyalty rewards business operated by KESM and LoyalMark in Canada and US​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

