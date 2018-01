BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics' A-101 45% Topical Solution Meets Primary, All Secondary Endpoints In Two Phase 2 Clinical Trials For Common Warts

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS - ‍POSITIVE RESULTS FROM 2 PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS,WART-202,WART-203 OF A-101 45% TOPICAL SOLUTION,FOR TREATMENT OF COMMON WARTS​

* ACLARIS - ‍A-101 45% MET ALL PRIMARY,SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF EACH TRIAL, ACHIEVING CLINICALLY,STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT CLEARANCE OF COMMON WARTS​