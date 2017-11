BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics says qtrly loss per share $0.63

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc-

* Aclaris Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.63

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - qtrly revenue of $684,000

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc- ‍cash burn for 2017 is now estimated to be in range of $56 million to $59 million​

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc- ‍research and development expenses for 2017 are now estimated to be in range of $39 million to $42 million​