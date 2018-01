BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics Signs Agreement With James Alexander Corp

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON JAN 24, CO ENTERED INTO COMMERCIAL SUPPLY MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JAMES ALEXANDER CORP - SEC FILING

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, COMPANY MUST MEET A PRODUCT UNIT PURCHASE MINIMUM EACH YEAR BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC - DURING TERM OF AGREEMENT, JAMES ALEXANDER WILL NOT MANUFACTURE ANY COMPETITIVE PRODUCT, AS DEFINED IN AGREEMENT

* ACLARIS-JAMES ALEXANDER TO EXCLUSIVELY MANUFACTURE FINISHED DOSAGE FORM OF CO‘S FDA-APPROVED ESKATA TOPICAL SOLUTION, 40% (W/W) PRODUCT FOR SALE

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS - UNDER DEAL, GRANTED JAMES ALEXANDER ROYALTY-FREE, NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE LICENSE OF CERTAIN OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS- IN EVENT THAT CO NOT MEET PURCHASE MINIMUM REQUIRED UNDER DEAL, JAMES ALEXANDER‘S EXCLUSIVITY OBLIGATION TO CO WILL CEASE

* ACLARIS-AGREEMENT IS FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE OF THE FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF ESKATA, THEREAFTER TO BE RENEWED AUTOMATICALLY FOR ONE-YEAR PERIODS