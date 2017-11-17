FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月17日 / 中午12点10分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 million

* Acorda Therapeutics - A $40 million royalty monetization with healthcare royalty partners and a $13 million royalty monetization with H. Lundbeck A/S​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍ In return for payment to Acorda, HCR obtains right to receive royalty revenue on Fampyra payable by Biogen

* Acorda - ‍H. Lundbeck, Acorda amended license agreement for selincro to eliminate future royalty, milestone obligations on sale of Selincro outside U.S.

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Transaction does not include potential future milestones to be paid by Biogen​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

