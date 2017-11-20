FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acorda discontinues Tozadenant development program
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Acorda discontinues Tozadenant development program

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda discontinues tozadenant development program

* Says also ‍immediately discontinuing dosing of all participants currently enrolled in its tozadenant studies​

* Acorda Therapeutics - ‍decision based on new information obtained from phase 3 program related to previously disclosed agranulocytosis and associated serious adverse events​

* Acorda Therapeutics - concluded that it could not be confident that weekly white blood cell count screening would sufficiently ensure patient safety​

* Says it ‍has informed regulatory authorities and trial investigators regarding orderly closure of ongoing studies​

* Acorda Therapeutics - ‍over 90 percent of participants in placebo-controlled phase 3 efficacy and safety study, cl-05, have completed study​

* Acorda Therapeutics - ‍expects data from the participants in q1 of 2018 and to present these at appropriate medical/scientific venues​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below