BRIEF-Acorda discontinues Tozadenant development program

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda discontinues tozadenant development program
* Says also immediately discontinuing dosing of all participants currently enrolled in its tozadenant studies
* Acorda Therapeutics - decision based on new information obtained from phase 3 program related to previously disclosed agranulocytosis and associated serious adverse events
* Acorda Therapeutics - concluded that it could not be confident that weekly white blood cell count screening would sufficiently ensure patient safety
* Says it has informed regulatory authorities and trial investigators regarding orderly closure of ongoing studies
* Acorda Therapeutics - over 90 percent of participants in placebo-controlled phase 3 efficacy and safety study, cl-05, have completed study
* Acorda Therapeutics - expects data from the participants in q1 of 2018 and to present these at appropriate medical/scientific venues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: