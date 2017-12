Dec 7 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* ACORDA RESUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (CVT-301, LEVODOPA INHALATION POWDER)

* SAYS RESUBMISSION ADDRESSED TWO ISSUES RAISED IN RECENT REFUSAL TO FILE (RTF) LETTER

* SAYS RESUBMISSION ALSO INCLUDED ALL ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUESTED BY FDA IN ITS LETTER

* SAYS INBRIJA NDA IS BEING SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) APPLICATION