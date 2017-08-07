FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天内
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics ‍issues response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午5点49分 / 6 天内

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics ‍issues response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda Therapeutics says ‍issued response to letter filed by Scopia Capital Management​

* "Initiating a sale process or a public review of strategic alternatives at this point would destabilize operations"​

* Believe sale of Co at present time would not "adequately compensate shareholders for potential benefits" of Co's late-stage programs ‍​

* Acorda therapeutics says members of co's senior management team held numerous meetings with Scopia over past 2 years and over last several months ‍​

* Acorda therapeutics says "we have fully considered Scopia’s proposals"‍​

* Board unanimously determined focusing on two late-stage programs in Parkinson's disease & maximizing Ampyra is "best path forward"​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wBkmEE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below