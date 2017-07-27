FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点15分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million

* Q2 revenue $131.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company reiterates ampyra 2017 net revenue of $535-$545 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company expects to be cash flow positive in 2017, with a projected year-end cash balance in excess of $200 million

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - company expects to maintain exclusivity of ampyra at least through july 2018

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $566.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below