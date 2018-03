March 7 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 8.5 PERCENT TO $5.6 MILLION

* ACORN INTERNATIONAL - ‍IN 2018,BEYOND, WILL CONTINUE TO EMPHASIZE E-COMMERCE CHANNEL,PLANS TO INTRODUCE NEW PRODUCTS AND PRODUCT LINE EXTENSIONS

* ‍LOSS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $2.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, AS COMPARED TO LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OF $7.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​