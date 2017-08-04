FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 天前
BRIEF-Acorn International settles lawsuit against former directors
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 晚上9点34分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Acorn International settles lawsuit against former directors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc

* Acorn International settles lawsuit against former directors

* Acorn International Inc - ‍entered into a settlement agreement on july 28, relating to a claim filed on december 1 against former directors of company​

* Acorn - under settlement co, Roche Enterprises Ltd, former directors and SB Asia Investment Fund II L.P. to discontinue and/or withdraw all claims

* Acorn -‍ agreement reached for co to repurchase all co's shares owned by SAIF, representing 27.7% of total shares, for about $4.17 million or $4.05 per ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below