Feb 9 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA:

* SAYS PREFERRED CONTRACTOR FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AUTOMATIC PASSENGER TRANSPORT SYSTEM IN MONTREAL’S METROPOLITAN AREA WORTH 3.30 BILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS UNIT DRAGADOS CANADA HOLDS 24 PERCENT IN NEW INFRASTRUCTURE, PROJECT TOGETHER WITH SNC LAVALIN, AECON, POMERLEAU AND EBC