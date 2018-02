Feb 26 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXPIRATION DATE OF MARCH 2, 2018 AT 5:00 PM ET AND AMENDMENT TO PRICING TERMS OF ITS RIGHTS OFFERING

* SAYS ‍PRICING OF UNITS AMENDED TO $0.50/UNIT WITH CORRESPONDING AMENDMENTS TO WARRANT EXERCISE PRICES​