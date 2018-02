Feb 27 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ACTIVATION OF SIXTEENTH CLINICAL TRIAL SITE IN THE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 SIERRA TRIAL FOR IOMAB-B

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATES ON IOMAB-B SIERRA TRIAL IN LINE WITH PREVIOUSLY STATED OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 AND 2019​