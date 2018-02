Feb 6 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES TRIAL TO STUDY ACTIMAB-A IN COMBINATION WITH CLAG-M FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY AML PATIENTS

* ACTINIUM PHARMA - COMBINATION ALIGNS WITH ACTINIUM'S FOCUS ON IMPROVING BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT ACCESS AND OUTCOMES THROUGH IMPROVED MYELOABLATION