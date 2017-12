Dec 5 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS UNVEILS ACTIMAB-MDS AND PLANNED PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES TARGETED AT PATIENTS WITH HIGH-RISK P53+ GENETIC MUTATIONS

* SAYS ‍PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL PLANNED FOR 2018 FOR ACTIMAB-MDS​