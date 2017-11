BRIEF-Activision Blizzard reports Q3 earnings per share $0.25

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Activision Blizzard announces better-than-expected third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25; q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47; q3 gaap net revenues $1.62 billion versus $1.57 billion

* Had 384 million monthly active users (maus) in the quarter

* Sees cy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.22; sees cy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.08; sees cy 2017 gaap net revenues $6.68 billion

* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10; sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36; sees q4 gaap net revenues $1.70 billion

* Q3 revenue $1.62 bln vs I/B/E/S view $1.74 bln

* Q3 shr view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 shr view $2.13, rev view $6.79 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 shr view $0.89, rev view $2.43 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S