BRIEF-Actua Corp to sell three businesses for about $549 mln cash
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 晚上8点18分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Actua Corp to sell three businesses for about $549 mln cash

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Actua Corp

* Actua announces definitive agreements to sell three majority-owned businesses for an aggregate of $549 million in cash

* Expects to realize aggregate cash proceeds in range of between approximately $472 million and approximately $502 million

* Company intends to distribute substantially all net proceeds to Actua stockholders​

* Co does not currently expect to pay material federal taxes in connection with transactions

* Announcement is result of board’s comprehensive review of a range of strategic options to maximize stockholder value

* Sale of Foliodynamix expected to close in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

