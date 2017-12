Dec 20 (Reuters) - Actuant Corp:

* ACTUANT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 TO $0.15

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* SEES Q2 SALES $265 MILLION TO $275 MILLION

* Q1 SALES $289 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $268.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 TO $1.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.1 BILLION TO $1.13 BILLION

* "Q2 OUTLOOK INCORPORATES NORMAL SEASONAL SLOWDOWN EXPERIENCED ACROSS NEARLY ALL OF OUR BUSINESSES"