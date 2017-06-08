BRIEF-Actuant sees Q3 adj EPS of $0.30 to $0.33

June 8 (Reuters) - Actuant Corp:

* Actuant announces third quarter earnings release; revises outlook

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33

* Actuant Corp - total revenue for third fiscal quarter are anticipated to be in line with its previously provided guidance of $290-300 million

* Actuant Corp - core sales rate of change for third fiscal quarter are anticipated to be in line with its previously provided guidance of -2 to +1 pct