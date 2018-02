Jan 31 (Reuters) - Acuityads Holdings Inc:

* ACUITYADS RELEASES SELECTED UNAUDITED GUIDANCE AS TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q4 2017

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 48 PERCENT

* SEES ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE OF C$15.1 MILLION​

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE C$58.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: