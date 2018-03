BRIEF-AcuityAds To Acquire ADman Media

Feb 28 (Reuters) - AcuityAds Holdings Inc:

* ACUITYADS TO ACQUIRE ADMAN MEDIA

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS - CO TO BUY 100% STOCK OF ADMAN MEDIA, IN EXCHANGE FOR COMBINATION OF CASH & EARN-OUTS​

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2018, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS​

* ACUITYADS - ENTERS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADMAN INTERACTIVE S.L., A VIDEO SUPPLY SIDE PLATFORM FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING MARKETS IN EUROPE AND LATIN AMERICA

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO FINANCE ADMAN MEDIA ACQUISITION BY LEVERAGING AVAILABLE CREDIT FACILITIES

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS SAYS ADMAN MEDIA ACQUISITION IS AN ALL-CASH DEAL & ADMAN MEDIA'S SHAREHOLDERS WILL GET INITIAL CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.7 MILLION