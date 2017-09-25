FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings' CEO notifies co's board of plan to retire
2017年9月25日 / 上午10点56分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings' CEO notifies co's board of plan to retire

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Acushnet Holdings - Walter R. Uihlein, president and CEO‘of co, has notified Acushnet board of directors of his plan to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2018

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - upon his retirement as president and CEO of Acushnet, Uihlein will remain on board of directors of Acushnet

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - ‍David E. Maher, Acushnet’s current chief operating officer, to succeed Uihlein​

* Acushnet Holdings- upon Uihlein retirement as president and CEO of co, Uihlein will also become advisor to chairman of board of directors - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

