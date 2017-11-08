FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp ‍Q3 net sales $347.3 million
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp ‍Q3 net sales $347.3 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Q3 net sales of $347.3 million, up 2.3% year over year​

* Consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $1,545 to 1,555 million in 2017​

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $220 to $225 million in 2017​

* Consolidated net sales on constant currency basis are expected to be in range of decrease of 1% to decrease of 0.4% in 2017​

* Q3 net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp of $9.3 million, up $14.8 million year over year​

* Q3 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iEhl0G) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below