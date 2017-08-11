FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 上午10点52分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

* ‍Q2 net sales of $428.0 million, down 7.6% year over year​

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017​

* Acushnet Holdings - ‍consolidated net sales on a constant currency basis are expected to be in range of a decrease of 0.7% to an increase of 0.6% in 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $464.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acushnet Holdings Corp says qtrly ‍net income attributable to Acushnet improved by $20.4 million to $71.1 million​ - sec filing

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fx1Ud2] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below