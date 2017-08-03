FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Acxiom Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02
2017年8月3日 / 晚上10点07分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Acxiom Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom announces first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 7 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $920 million to $930 million

* Q1 revenue $213 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acxiom corp sees FY 2018 ‍GAAP diluted loss per share of approximately $0.06​

* Acxiom Corp sees FY 2018 ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.80, an increase of 13% year-over-year​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $946.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

