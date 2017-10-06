FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 晚上8点26分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals says ‍on Oct 4, unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica - SEC Filing

* Adamas Pharma - ‍Moehs will supply to adamas amantadine hcl, active pharmaceutical ingredient in Adamas’s product Gocovri extended-release capsules​

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Adamas will provide Moehs with forecasts and purchase orders for quantities of API, and moehs will supply Adamas with API​

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍agreement has a term of 14 years​ Source text :(bit.ly/2z4PX3F) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below