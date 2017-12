Nov 29 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - SUBMISSION OF A PRIOR APPROVAL SUPPLEMENT TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR PEDIATRIC VERSION (0.15MG) OF SYMJEPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: