BRIEF-Adaptimmune Announces Positive Safety Data From Pilot Studies With MAGE-A10 SPEAR T-Cells

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc::

* ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE SAFETY DATA FROM PILOT STUDIES WITH MAGE-A10 SPEAR T-CELLS AND FIRST PATIENT TO RECEIVE 1 BILLION TARGET CELL DOSE

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - NO EVIDENCE OF TOXICITY RELATED TO OFF-TARGET BINDING OR ALLOREACTIVITY HAS BEEN OBSERVED

* ADAPTIMMUNE - IN NSCLC STUDY, THERE HAS BEEN ONE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT OF CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, A GRADE 4 EVENT THAT RESOLVED WITH TREATMENT

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - ADVERSE EVENT OF CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME IN NSCLC STUDY LED TO COHORT 1 EXPANSION FROM 3 TO 6 PATIENTS