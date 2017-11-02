BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.00

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2017 financial results and business updates
* Q3 revenue $27.2 million versus $2.4 million
* Q3 revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.00
* Adaptimmune- existing cash, cash equivalents, securities, income from GSK on transition of NY-ESO program to fund operating plan through to early 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )