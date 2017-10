Sept 26 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* NET LOSS INCREASED TO CHF1.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 FROM CHF1.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* R & D EXPENSES REMAIN STABLE AT CHF1.1 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2xCoPdB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)